More specifically, the draft law stipulates that the following measures may be taken against piloted aircraft entering Romania’s airspace, in the following order:
- determining the aircraft’s position, establishing radio contact, and confirming its identity;
- transmitting information and instructions from the ground to the pilot/crew to authorize use of Romania’s national airspace;
- intercepting the aircraft if it continues unauthorized use of Romania’s national airspace;
- issuing warning fire from interceptor aircraft;
- executing destructive fire from interceptor aircraft;
- executing destructive fire from surface-based air defense systems.
Thus, “against unmanned aircraft systems, one or more of the following measures may be taken: “non-kinetic,” involving drone detection, taking control, or neutralizing by disabling command, control, or communication functions; and “kinetic,” such as “immobilizing or destroying” the unmanned aircraft.
The order to shoot down the aircraft that violates the airspace is given by the “persons with the right of decision established by the decision of the Supreme Council of Defense of the Country”.
Moreover, the new draft law allows allied forces and aircraft located on Romanian territory to shoot down such aircraft. Also, “if a foreign military aircraft attacks an interceptor aircraft, the decision to execute destruction fire is made by the pilot of the interceptor aircraft or the leader of the formation of the interceptor aircraft.
