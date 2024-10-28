The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) has put into public debate the draft law that establishes the conditions for shooting down drones and planes that enter Romania’s airspace without permission.

The law put up for debate on the MApN website, this afternoon, establishes the measures by which the Romanian Army can react, “in order to prevent and counter risks and threats to national security”.

The draft law “on the control of the use of the national airspace” defines several situations in which an aircraft (with or without a pilot) “unauthorizedly uses” the national airspace, such as: executing an unauthorized flight, deviating from a previously established route, interrupting the operation identification devices, performs a flight in restricted areas, performs aerial photography missions without the approval of MapN, “but also if the unmanned aircraft on board performs a flight and, through the mode of operation, seriously and imminently endangers” the missions of MApN or of institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Transport in the respective area.

More specifically, the draft law stipulates that the following measures may be taken against piloted aircraft entering Romania’s airspace, in the following order: determining the aircraft’s position, establishing radio contact, and confirming its identity;

transmitting information and instructions from the ground to the pilot/crew to authorize use of Romania’s national airspace;

intercepting the aircraft if it continues unauthorized use of Romania’s national airspace;

issuing warning fire from interceptor aircraft;

executing destructive fire from interceptor aircraft;

executing destructive fire from surface-based air defense systems. Thus, “against unmanned aircraft systems, one or more of the following measures may be taken: “non-kinetic,” involving drone detection, taking control, or neutralizing by disabling command, control, or communication functions; and “kinetic,” such as “immobilizing or destroying” the unmanned aircraft. The order to shoot down the aircraft that violates the airspace is given by the “persons with the right of decision established by the decision of the Supreme Council of Defense of the Country”. Moreover, the new draft law allows allied forces and aircraft located on Romanian territory to shoot down such aircraft. Also, “if a foreign military aircraft attacks an interceptor aircraft, the decision to execute destruction fire is made by the pilot of the interceptor aircraft or the leader of the formation of the interceptor aircraft.