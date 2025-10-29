Amid news of downsizing of US troops in Europe, including Romania, the American Department of War explained in a press release today that “as part of the Secretary of War’s deliberate process to ensure a balanced U.S. military force posture, the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division will re­deploy as scheduled to their Kentucky-based home unit without replacement”.

The US Department of War further underlined that this is not an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5.

“Rather this is a positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility. Our NATO allies are meeting President Trump’s call to take primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe. This force posture adjustment will not change the security environment in Europe.

The U.S. maintains a robust presence throughout the European Theater, and maintains the ability to array forces and capabilities to meet objectives in the Theater and support U.S. priorities, including President Trump’s commitment to defend NATO allies,” the press release by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa concludes.