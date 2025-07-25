Deputy PM and entrepreneur Dragoș Anastasiu is at the center of a public scandal after his name appeared in a corruption case in which a former ANAF (Romanian tax authority) adviser was convicted two years ago for receiving a “protection fee” of over €150,000 from one of his companies to avoid tax inspections. The government emphasized that Anastasiu was not criminally prosecuted in the case, while President Nicușor Dan said he had no knowledge of it.

On Friday afternoon, the government acknowledged that Deputy Prime Minister Dragoș Anastasiu had been a witness in a National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) case, which revealed that one of his companies paid bribes over an eight-year period (2009–2017) to an ANAF inspector. The case involved Georgeta Angela Burlacu, who was indicted in 2018 and sentenced in 2023 to five years and two months in prison for bribery and influence peddling.

Her son, Dragoș Cristian Burlacu, was also investigated for complicity in bribery and influence peddling, but was not convicted because the statute of limitations had expired. The ANAF official had requested that a consultancy contract be signed with her son’s company, and Eurolines paid €2,000 per month—around €150,000 in total. In reality, the services were fictitious. In court, Dragoș Anastasiu testified that he “perceived the proposal as a kind of blackmail, but also as a form of protection in dealings with ANAF,” being told that “everything will be fine.”

Following the news report that one of his companies had paid bribes, Dragoș Anastasiu issued a prompt public reaction:

“I was a witness in the case, not a whistleblower. There was no legal action against me, and I gained no legal advantage (…)

Context: A situation unfortunately familiar to many entrepreneurs, especially in those times 15–17 years ago. Some Romanian state officials pressured and even blackmailed companies, ‘recommending’ consultancy contracts with companies handpicked by those officials to resolve so-called irregularities found during inspections.

As an entrepreneur managing several companies led by different managers, it’s impossible to be aware of every ongoing transaction in real time. But once you have full information, you must act correctly and within the law. That’s what I did.

I hope more and more entrepreneurs find the courage to never accept pressure like that which many of us faced. I am in the Romanian government today because I don’t want other Romanian entrepreneurs to be subjected to such abuse of power by state employees who should serve the public, not work against them,” Anastasiu wrote on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

Government: Anastasiu Was Only a Witness, Not Involved as Defendant

“The Deputy Prime Minister, Dragoș Anastasiu, was never a whistleblower, suspect, defendant, or convicted party in the DNA case resolved by Decision 1258/2023. His only legal status was that of a witness. He was heard as a witness by prosecutors and judges, who saw no grounds to change that status. The case concluded with a final decision. Its circumstances have no connection with his role as Deputy Prime Minister or his official responsibilities,” government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu stated.

Dragoș Anastasiu is the president of Eurolines Romania, a company specializing in transportation services, including coach travel. He previously served as an honorary adviser to interim President Ilie Bolojan and later as presidential adviser for business relations under President Nicușor Dan. Since June, he has been serving as Deputy Prime Minister and heads the Task Force for State-Owned Enterprise Reform.

President Dan: No knowledge of the case

At the same time, President Nicușor Dan declared on Friday in Austria that he was unaware of the situation of Deputy Prime Minister Dragoș Anastasiu. “I don’t have this information,” the head of state told journalists. Asked if Dragoș Anastasiu’s problem could affect the government’s image, Nicușor Dan replied: “Let me find out. This is the first time I’m hearing from you.”