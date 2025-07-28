Deputy PM Dragoș Anastasiu resigned amid bribery scandal

Deputy Prime Minister Dragoș Anastasiu, who is at the center of a scandal regarding his involvement in a bribery case involving an ANAF official, announced on Sunday in a press conference held at Victoria Palace that he is resigning from the government.

Anastasiu stated that he did not file any complaint and was a witness in the DNA case regarding the bribery given by one of his companies to an ANAF inspector, who was already convicted. He also stated that in Romania there are two types of bribery: “for survival and for enrichment”.

“In this climate, it is very clear to me that I can no longer help, because no matter what I say and do, the process of denigration will continue, based on some facts, but taken to the extreme. This is why, when discussing with the Prime Minister, I told him that I would do more harm than good and that it is time to take a step sideways, backwards, and resign. My departure from the Government does not mean that Prime Minister Bolojan’s reforms must stop, on the contrary! I make a public appeal to the Prime Minister to personally take over the working group that the memorandum passed in the Government provides for being established to reform state-owned companies. I ask him to take into account all the preparations made to get AMEPIP back on its feet. I ask him to continue this work, putting those in the private sector who declared their intention to help and were targeted, not in vain, probably, to work. I do not want to discredit the Government’s image. It is time for people to stop putting up with it, to speak out, to point the finger at everyone. I’m leaving, let’s at least introduce this standard at the party level. No, I’m not a bribe-taker. I’m an honest and upright man. When I had the whole truth, I went to the DNA. The reform must continue. My departure will not stop this, let not too many rejoice. We have a prime minister determined to continue reforms”, the resigning deputy PM said.

“I took a few days to think before coming out after everything that happened regarding me, first to accumulate as much information as possible, to have the answers to as many questions as possible and to reflect on the best decision to make so as not to endanger the Romanian Government and my individual person if you will. I would like to start with the context in which we find ourselves, a government that has been in place for a month, with a prime minister determined and firm to make the reforms that we need, we need and are forced to make reforms because the budget situation is extremely tough, tense. A sudden handbrake was necessary so that the rating agencies would not downgrade us from the penultimate acceptable level for investments. This brake hit in many categories. No one wants to affect the increases of those who work on the budget, pensions, scholarships, students, teachers, so many affected categories, an undesirable thing, but extremely necessary and which has proven to be useful,” he added.

Dragoş Anastasiu stated that Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan did not ask him to resign and conveyed to him that he respects his decision, he indicated that he had discussed with him throughout this period.

Anastasiu said that the Prime Minister did not ask him to resign. “We spoke every day. The last time, I think it was two, three hours ago. He asked me what I thought, I told him what I thought, my decision, period. He said that he respects my decision,” Anastasiu specified.

“That was the atmosphere in which the business was conducted”

Asked why he did not publicly complain about the abuses of the authorities, Anastasiu stated: “In those years are you referring to? I repeat, I said the beginning, I admit it, that’s true. After that, it was not necessarily on my radar, but that’s not the problem. In the context in which all my collaborators were afraid of controls and blackmail, they did not consider it possible to take the necessary steps. That it had to be done, I agree with you. That was the atmosphere in which the business was conducted in that period, it does not mean that everyone did the same. I do not apologize, I do not justify myself, I gave the image of that time”.

“We have to move forward with the reform plan.”

“We are in the second stage of the reform package, which deals heavily with the lack of fairness in society, with waste, and with efficiency. These are measures being taken in healthcare, in local public administration, and also measures to streamline state-owned companies. That’s where I came into play, in a working group with several ministries, the owners of many state-owned companies—1,337 companies, a few very high-performing, some just staying afloat, and many with serious issues.

There are still many sinecures; it’s an area where, if you disturb it, it’s like poking a hornet’s nest. We expect there to be serious resistance, not much applause. This is the moment when all the spotlights turned on me—this was not unexpected. When you disrupt things, people react. That’s also why a series of attacks began. Let me remind you of the reaction to a group of experts that wasn’t even officially formed yet, just in early discussions, competent people from the private sector with a different vision.

Let me remind you that in this area, Romania is being penalized with 330 million euros because it has failed to operationalize the entity responsible for monitoring performance and hasn’t managed to reduce the number of interim board members in state companies.”

“I’m not here to present myself as a victim”

“In this context, my involvement in an older case surfaced in the public space—something that was already public five months ago, two years ago, even when I was appointed as an advisor at Cotroceni, and during the period when I voluntarily stayed to support the transition with President Nicușor Dan’s new advisors. This case was public knowledge. I’m not here to play the victim, but to give you some context and explanations.

Let me start with the context of 2005, 2006, and 2009, the period when I led the companies in question. I had a company doing international transport, with many buses, many employees, a business regulated in such a way that VAT refunds were necessary.

I want to describe our relationship with the Romanian state at that time. For three years, my company was investigated by the economic police on suspicion of tax evasion. A border inspection of buses operated by our subcontractors found more passengers than there were tickets. They came to audit the last five years—500,000 tickets, a mountain of boxes. They asked us to assign someone to assist with the audit, and we did. This went on for three years.

Eventually, I asked what they were actually looking for, thinking maybe we could help. They said they wanted to compare the number of tickets in envelopes with Border Police records. I asked the Border Police whether their data were legally binding. They replied: “Our records are not admissible in court.” They gave us the entries and exits of each driver over a year, but the data were completely irrelevant.

Three people from the Economic Police worked on this for three years. During this time, our company’s VAT refunds were blocked—because that was the rule—and a large sum accumulated, over one million euros. Then came the financial crisis. Our buses ran half-empty. Every trip became a loss—we were transporting only 25–30 passengers per trip.”

On the start of the criminal investigation against me

“The company’s situation was disastrous, which is why we tried to push for the investigation’s conclusion. After over three years, I was summoned and told: “We have absolutely nothing to reproach you for. In one direction, you have more tickets than we have records; in the other, a bit fewer—but overall, your records show far more than those from the Border Police, which are not legally valid anyway.”

I was looked in the eye and told: “After three years of investigation, I can’t just close this file. I will propose starting a criminal investigation—I can’t close the case after so much work.” So the criminal investigation was requested.

I was called to the prosecutor’s office and told: “I don’t know what to do with this file. I have nothing to do with it. Why is it even here?” I wrote a statement, and two weeks later, the case was closed.”

Then ANAF got involved

In 2009, ANAF came in with the person later indicted in the case we’re discussing and started a full audit covering five years. It lasted four months. At one point, my team told me: “Everything in accounting is fine, but we have issues with the payroll records.” The inspector said it was serious but offered a ‘constructive’ solution:

“We have two options—either suspend the audit, you check everything and redo the records (thousands of employee payrolls over five years), or we close the audit now, and I recommend a firm that will handle it. It’ll take a few months, but I trust them to get everything in order.”

“My business partner went to DNA and reported it”

“At that point, my partner and I had to decide what to do. We were facing either possible bankruptcy—hundreds of employees and their families, our 15 years of work, 20,000 passengers across Europe left without transport—or giving in to the blackmail, following the proposal, and closing the file, since all other audit findings were in order.

My partner signed a contract under one of our companies he managed. From there, the case is clear in the indictment. I didn’t have it at that time.

What happened afterward and the delay before my partner went to DNA and reported it—there were attempts to solve the issue, they failed, and then nothing happened. My colleagues redid all payroll records, and in the end, we found out we had paid the state more than we actually owed.

At some point, ANAF officials and related firms started asking for free trips—requests that resulted in unpaid invoices over one, two, three, even four years. I didn’t know the invoices were unpaid. When I found out, I asked why, and I was told it was out of fear because the same person had audited us before, always with the same harshness, yelling, threats toward my colleagues—a system of terror that created fear, pressured contract cancellations, invoice payments, etc.”

“Survival bribes vs. enrichment bribes”

“My partner and I decided to tell the truth. He had signed the contract and filed the complaint. I was a witness. I knew from the start, I took responsibility in a time of deep crisis.

What followed is public. I was called a bribe-giver. I want to say from the start that a study was done in Romania about bribes—there are two types: survival bribes and enrichment bribes. In the ’90s, it was envelopes and suitcases. Since the 2000s, things became more sophisticated—with consulting contracts.

In our case, it was clearly about survival. During the time those contracts continued, with unpaid invoices, we lived in fear and survival mode. During that entire period, my company paid 75 million RON in taxes. Not for one second—not one—was there any tax evasion. All income was recorded. All salaries officially paid, unlike many other firms.

There was never any question of enrichment. That was not the case.”

Anastasiu also spoke about abuses by the Romanian state

“I want to touch on one more topic: the abuses of the Romanian state. I’ve received thousands of messages. I’ve read them, seen what’s in the public space—many comments, influencers, commentators of all kinds. Many comments are correct. Others told similar stories. Many entrepreneurs said they experienced the same. That was the reality of those years—and probably still is to some degree.

Some also criticized those who ensured their survival by giving in to blackmail and state bullying—and those criticisms are also valid. I made mistakes too. But this country has grown with us, in a complicated atmosphere, in a partnership with the state that was never fair—and still isn’t.

The state is a partner in every company. On the 25th of each month, it takes its share, like dividends. We, the companies, get ours at the end of the year—if there’s anything left. The state’s duty is to be a partner, not the enemy of the economy.

Regarding ANAF inspections: My company wasn’t the only one in the file. A single official had access to many companies and treated them all the same way.

I encourage every entrepreneur to speak up—to say what it was like doing business in Romania, and how good of a partner the state really is. The state has improved in recent years—but for many years, it was unacceptable.”