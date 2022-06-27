Deputy PM Grindeanu named interim minister of Agriculture

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

President Klaus Iohannis has signed today a decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu as interim minister of agriculture and rural development.

He also signed a decree noting the resignation of Adrian Chesnoiu as minister of agriculture.

On Friday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis a proposal to nominate Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu as interim minister of agriculture and rural development, after Chesnoiu resigned over corruption charges.

On Thursday, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) requested the Chamber of Deputies to waive the immunity of a member of the Romanian Parliament so that he may be subjected to criminal investigation for abuse of office at the time of commission and currently holding the position of minister. That MP was Chesnoiu, also minister of Agriculture

Subsequently, Chesnoiu, announced that he was stepping down from office and suspending himself from the Social Democratic Party (PSD).