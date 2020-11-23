Designated deputy mayor slams Orban Gov’t for amending law that prevents him from taking office

USR-PLUS candidates for the Bucharest deputy mayor Vlad Voiculescu has criticized Orban Government for “abusively” and “irresponsibly” amending the Administrative Code, “for electoral purpose”, and for this reason he cannot take over his position as deputy mayor, although almost two months have passed since the local elections.

Voiculescu refers to the emergency ordinance no. 190, published in the Official Gazette on November 16, which says that “electing deputy mayors, deputy county council vice-presidents will be possible only after the validation of all mandates and after all county/local councilmen had sworn in, according to the law“.

The Bucharest General Council has not been able to convene so far due to the delay of the validation of the mandates.

Voiculescu says in a Facebook post that it’s been two months this week since the local elections “which got the Capital rid of Firea and of the entire organized criminal group perched at the top of the local administration”, but he cannot take over his deputy mayor seat yet.

He blamed the Orban Government for this situation, for it amended the Administrative Code “in an abusive, electoral foolish and irresponsible way”.

Voiculescu argued that this means the perpetuation of incompetence and theft across the hospitals in Bucharest, which “theoretically are under his authority” as deputy mayor.