Diana Șoșoacă announces that she will run for president again

MEP Diana Șoșoacă, who was removed from the 2024 presidential race by the Constitutional Court, announced on Monday that she will run again, saying that she has collected almost all the necessary signatures.

“Mr. Georgescu has shown where he is from. In his last interview, he spoke about his colleagues at SIE. That is why I am announcing to you that I will continue to collect signatures, I have collected almost all of them, and I will run for the presidency of Romania.

“If the CCR dares to prohibit me from running, they will get exactly what they deserve, and Ciordacu, and Simion, and Georgică without fear, and all those who side with the system and try to manipulate public opinion,” Diana Șoșoacă declared in Parliament.

In October 2024, Diana Șoșoacă was removed from the presidential race by the Constitutional Court, which admitted two appeals against her candidacy. “It is well known that, through her constant speech, Mrs. Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă urges to change the democratic foundations of the state and to violate the constitutional order,” the CCR motivated its decision.

However, Diana Sosoaca continued to make controversial statements or to launch accusations and insults.

The Institute for the Investigation of the Crimes of Communism and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER) announces today that it filed, on Monday, with the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, a complaint against MEP Diana Ivanovici Șoșoacă, regarding the commission of the crime of “promoting, in public, the cult of persons guilty of committing crimes of genocide against humanity and war crimes”.

Also today, after announcing her intention to run for Presidency again, Diana Șoșoacă got angry with journalists at the end of a press conference held at Parliament.

After praising Nicolae Ceaușescu in the European Parliament last week, Diana Șoșoacă was asked by journalists on Monday whether or not she considered Nicolae Ceaușescu a dictator.

“It was a dictatorship, but it had its good sides. I think you too come from parents who had a house because Ceaușescu built houses (…). The Ceaușescu regime built what these amoebas and these deserters of the Romanian people tried to destroy and did destroy,” Diana Șoșoacă told journalists.

When journalists asked her about political prisoners in communist prisons, Șoșoacă replied: “You are confusing Ceaușescu with the Stalinist regime. Get down to business and learn history.”

“In a democracy, jobs and apartments are still being built,” a journalist from Digi24 told her.

“They are being built for those who have money, ma’am. So are you interested in Ciolacu 2 or did you come here from Digi and Euronews put in by the European Parliament and Ciordacu? No, ma’am, I don’t respect you. I don’t respect you because you are the ones who made fun of Romania, you lied to the Romanian people! Enough, I’m done with you! Someone else!”, Şoşoacă reacted angrily.

She refused to answer the journalist’s other questions: “I’m not answering you, ma’am, you are uneducated and incompetent.”

The journalists drew Diana Şoşoacă’s attention to the fact that it was not normal for her to offend a representative of the press. “I heard about communist prisons. An aunt of mine was imprisoned and she was a legionnaire and she was the friend of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu’s best friend! You have no idea about history! You are uneducated and incompetent! Thank you very much for this press conference. Get out of here!”, Diana Șoșoacă told journalists.