Diplomats from 8 countries, Romania included, left North Korea following quarantine imposed against coronavirus

Around 80 foreign diplomats, under quarantine for several weeks in Pyongyang have received permission to leave North Korea. There are also Romanian diplomats among them, as BBC reported.

The diplomats have left North Korea on board of an Air Koryo plane, which landed in the Russian city of Vladivostok. There were diplomats from Romania, Russia, Germany, France, Switzerland, Poland, Egypt and Mongolia and also their relatives.

North Korean authorities have placed under quarantine hundreds of foreigners in the past months, in an effort to block the spread of the coronavirus.

The UK Ambassador in Pyongyang, Colin Crooks, is among those who decided to stay in North Korea.

Romanian PM videoconferencing with counterparts from six countries

Interim PM Ludovic Orban had a videoconference with his counterparts in Italy, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Austria, Croatia and Israel on the coronavirus topic.

The officials discussed about the prevention measures and the need of exchanging best practice in the view of a better coordination for coronavirus cases, informs a Government’s press release.

First case of coronavirus confirmed at NATO HQs in Brussels

NATO has announced on Monday the first coronavirus case among its staff at the headquarters in Brussels. The employee is currently isolated at home. He complained of fever and a bad general state after returning from a vacation in northern Italy. All his colleagues have been informed and are working from home, NATO says in a press release.

A first case at NATO has been revealed last week, but it was a civilian employee of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) facility in Mons, southern Belgium. The employee had also recently traveled to Italy.