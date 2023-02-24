Dmitry Medvedev threatens: Russia will go to the borders of Poland, if necessary

Russia will secure “victory” and is ready to go to the “borders of Poland”, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said a year after the invasion, according to AFP and Reuters.

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, promised that the country would achieve “victory”, adding that his country was ready to go all the way to Poland’s borders.

“We will achieve victory,” he wrote on Telegram, saying the goal was to “remove as much as possible the borders of threats to our country, even if it is the borders of Poland.”