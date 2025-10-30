- Advertisement -

Donald Trump Makes First Statement on US Troop Cut in Romania

By Romania Journal
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that reducing the presence of US troops in Romania is “not very important.” He was asked by journalists aboard Air Force One about the move announced on Wednesday by the Pentagon and the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Donald Trump was asked aboard Air Force One about the partial withdrawal of American troops from Romania. “You’d have to ask… I mean, I could tell you, but it’s not very important, it’s not a big deal,” the U.S. president replied.

The United States announced on Wednesday a reduction of its military presence on Europe’s eastern flank, primarily at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base in Romania, even as the conflict in Ukraine continues to rage on its borders.

Romania and its Allies were informed of the United States’ decision to resize American troops in Europe, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday morning, after the Kyiv Post reported on the reduction of military personnel in Romania, citing American and European sources.

According to the Ministry, the decision also concerns forces stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base; however, around one thousand American soldiers will remain deployed in Romania.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the reduction of its presence in Europe but emphasized that it does not represent a U.S. withdrawal from Europe, nor a signal of diminished commitment to NATO or Article 5.

Romania Journal
