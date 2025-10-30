Donald Trump Makes First Statement on US Troop Cut in Romania

Romania and its Allies were informed of the United States’ decision to resize American troops in Europe, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday morning, after the Kyiv Post reported on the reduction of military personnel in Romania, citing American and European sources.

According to the Ministry, the decision also concerns forces stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base; however, around one thousand American soldiers will remain deployed in Romania.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the reduction of its presence in Europe but emphasized that it does not represent a U.S. withdrawal from Europe, nor a signal of diminished commitment to NATO or Article 5.