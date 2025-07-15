Donald Trump is said to have radically changed his tone regarding the war in Ukraine, encouraging Kyiv to intensify attacks on Russian territory. In a phone conversation on July 4, reported by the Financial Times, the American leader asked Volodymyr Zelensky whether Ukraine could strike Moscow and St. Petersburg if it were provided with long-range weapons.

According to sources familiar with the discussion between the two leaders, Trump privately encouraged the Ukrainians to escalate attacks on Russian territory, asking Zelensky if Ukraine could strike Moscow should the U.S. provide it with long-range weaponry. The conversation took place during a phone call between the American and Ukrainian presidents on July 4 and marks a sharp departure from Trump’s previous positions on Russia’s war in Ukraine and from his campaign promise to end U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

Although it’s unclear whether Washington will supply these weapons, the discussion highlights Trump’s growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to agree to ceasefire negotiations proposed by Trump, who had previously declared he could end the war “in a day.”

The call with Zelensky was preceded by a conversation between Trump and Vladimir Putin on July 3, which the U.S. president described as “disappointing.”

Two sources close to the Trump–Zelensky call stated that Trump asked the Ukrainian president whether he could hit military targets deep inside Russian territory if given the necessary arms. “Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? What about St. Petersburg?” Trump reportedly asked. “Absolutely. We can, if you give us the weapons,” Zelensky is said to have replied. According to the sources, Trump expressed support for this approach, describing the strategy as one intended to “cause them pain” and force the Kremlin to accept peace negotiations.

Weapons That Would “Bring the War to Moscow’s Doorstep”

A Western official briefed on the contents of the call said the conversation reflects a growing willingness among Ukraine’s Western partners to provide long-range weapons capable of “bringing the war to Moscow’s doorstep”—a view that, privately, has also been shared by some U.S. officials in recent weeks.

Neither the White House nor the Ukrainian president’s office responded to requests for comment on the reported information.

Following the discussion with Zelensky, Trump is said to have handed him a list of weapons that could be made available to Ukraine during a meeting in Rome last week, according to three informed sources. In a separate meeting with U.S. defense officials and NATO government representatives, Zelensky reportedly received a list of long-range strike systems that could be transferred to Ukraine through intermediaries.

This arrangement would allow the U.S. to bypass the current congressional gridlock on direct military aid by instead approving arms sales to European allies, who could then transfer the systems to Ukraine.

Ukrainians have requested Tomahawk missiles (cruise missiles with a range of roughly 1,600 km), but—similar to the Biden administration—Trump’s team has concerns about Ukraine’s restraint in using such weapons, according to a source familiar with the list discussed in Rome.

In a meeting on Monday in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced a plan to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles, but he did not mention other types of weapons. Trump stated he was “very unhappy” with Russia and its president due to the lack of progress on a peace deal. “I’m disappointed in President Putin because I thought we’d have a deal two months ago,” the U.S. leader said.

Russia Rejects Trump’s Threats: “A Theatrical Ultimatum”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former acting president, dismissed Trump’s stance. “Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin… Russia didn’t care,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Two sources familiar with the Trump–Zelensky call and broader U.S.–Ukraine military discussions confirmed that the ATACMS missile system was also discussed. Ukraine has already used U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, with a range of up to 300 km, to strike targets in Russian-occupied territories—and, in some cases, even within Russia’s borders. These can be launched from HIMARS systems previously provided by the Biden administration, though their range is not sufficient to reach Moscow or St. Petersburg.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to strike Western targets in response to deliveries of advanced weaponry to Ukraine, but has yet to act on such threats. After Ukraine used ATACMS missiles last November to target military installations on sovereign Russian territory for the first time, Putin stated that the war had “taken on elements of a global conflict” and responded by test-launching a mid-range experimental missile, the Oreshnik, at the city of Dnipro.

U.S., U.K., and France Named in Russia’s Updated Nuclear Doctrine

The Russian president has said Moscow reserves the right to “use its own weapons against military facilities of countries that allow the use of their arms against Russian targets. If aggressive actions escalate, we will respond just as decisively and symmetrically.”

Subsequently, Russia released an updated version of its nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for a nuclear strike. The document outlines, among other things, the possibility of a preemptive nuclear attack on the U.S., U.K., and France—the three NATO nuclear powers—as a response to potential Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory using missiles like ATACMS or Storm Shadow.

Over time, Washington has warned Ukraine not to use such weapons to strike deep inside Russia, but these restrictions now appear to be loosening.

So far, Ukraine has mainly relied on homemade long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting key military infrastructure essential to Moscow’s war effort.

The boldest Ukrainian attack occurred in early June, when the Ukrainian security service (SBU) launched swarms of kamikaze drones hidden in prefabricated homes smuggled into Russia. The target was Russia’s strategic bomber fleet, used in attacks on Ukrainian cities. At least 12 aircraft were severely damaged or destroyed in what Ukrainian officials called Operation “Spider Web.”