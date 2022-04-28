Draft GEO: Gov’t prepares new fines to counter unjustified price hikes in emergencies or war

The Executive is drafting an Emergency Ordinance to combat unjustified price increases in exceptional circumstances, such as a state of emergency, a state of alert, a state of partial or total mobilization of the armed forces, a state of war, a state of siege or other situations of crisis, reads a note on the agenda of the Government meeting on Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance, the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), the Ministry of Economy, the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) and the Competition Council are working on a draft Emergency Ordinance on anti-speculation measures, the most recent meeting taking place on Tuesday, April 26, says a note that will be analyzed in Thursday’s meeting of the Government.

The discussions highlighted the need to change the legislative framework in the field of competition and consumer protection, and the Competition Council proposed additions to the legislation on combating unfair competition.

The document states that “in the current pandemic context, generated by the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, the economic activity of certain sectors of interest (eg food, pharmaceutical) has experienced at national level, a series of transformations and oscillations, which have given the need to regulate, especially in an emergency, situations in which there are frequent significant trade gaps and specific practices, whereby stronger companies abuse weaker companies.”

The authorities argue that this legislation would also be needed in view of the “need to ensure the proper functioning of the market for goods and services and an adequate level of consumer protection with regard to commercial practices that may harm their economic interests in order to ensure the existence of a mechanism to ensure the possibility of combating the practices of unjustified price increases by economic operators in exceptional situations, such as a state of emergency, a state of alert, a state of partial or total mobilization of the armed forces, a state of war, a state of siege or other crisis situations.”

It is considered the act of unfair competition ”practicing unduly high prices, limited production or sales, the accumulation of goods in the internal market for the purpose of creating a market deficit and their subsequent resale at an artificially increased price in times of crisis, major imbalance between supply and demand and obvious market dysfunction, for the lists of products identified as being in a situation of speculative risk by normative act at the level of decision issued by the Romanian Government.”

The sanctioning proposal for this contravention is fined from 0.1% – 1% of the total turnover from the financial year prior to the sanctioning, but not less than 10,000 lei for the contraventions committed by the enterprises.

The document also states that ANAF will provide, in order to finalize the draft normative act, an analysis of the evolution of prices, for example, for masks and oil, starting from the producer to the final consumer.