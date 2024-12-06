DREPT and Reper ask for the annulment of the parliamentary elections, too

Vlad Gheorghe, the leader of the DREPT party, announces that he has requested the cancellation of the parliamentary elections. “They were also under hybrid war”. In turn, the REPER party requested the Central Electoral Bureau to cancel the parliamentary elections, citing “Russian interference”, “manipulation and disinformation of the population”.

“I just requested the cancellation of the parliamentary elections. The parliamentary elections were also under the hybrid war for which the CCR canceled the presidential elections. So it is normal that all elections affected by the external interference described by the Romanian national security institutions and foreign partners should be resumed. No?”, wrote Vlad Gheorghe, on Friday, on Facebook, where he attached a photo of the request submitted by the Justice and Respect Party in a United Europe for All (DREPT) to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

He stressed that there are many legal arguments for which the elections must be resumed, from the clear advantage of dubious parties that did not respect any electoral rules to the state of panic generated and fueled on social networks.

“Anyway, the ultimate argument lies in the clear mention in the declassified documents that the parliamentary elections were also influenced by foreign state actors,” he argued.

According to him, the resumption of the parliamentary elections must be supported by all democratic forces. “Otherwise, we would say that Ciolacu+PSD have already bought Putinists who have reached Parliament piece by piece from the Kremlin and are rushing to validate them. And we can’t say that, right? Let’s cancel the elections,” Vlad Gheorghe also wrote.

The REPER party requested the Central Electoral Bureau to cancel the parliamentary elections, citing “Russian interference”, “manipulation and disinformation of the population” regarding one of the parties. “The REPER party has requested the Central Electoral Bureau to annul the parliamentary elections. We have clear data indicating Russian interference in these elections as well, and manipulation and misinformation of the population regarding a certain party. We believe that the same principle that determined the annulment of the presidential elections by the CCR decision must also be applied to the parliamentary elections, which were similarly flawed. This means guaranteeing the right to a fair, democratic, transparent vote. REPER also supports the need for a rapid and transparent resumption of the electoral process following the Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the first round of the presidential elections. We believe that the same principle must also be applied to the parliamentary elections, which were similarly flawed, in order to guarantee respect for the will of the citizens,” REPER informs on Facebook.

“We call on all stakeholders to put the interests of citizens first and ensure that the new round of elections will be organized responsibly and fairly. REPER will continue to promote a European Romania, built on solid democratic values ​​and respect for the rule of law,” the party adds.