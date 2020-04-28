Easing down restrictions as of May 15 doesn’t mean we’ll get back to normal, President says

President Klaus Iohannis has said in a press conference with the journalists that the fact certain restrictions will be relaxed as of May 15 doesn’t mean we’ll be able to get back to normal and that measures will be eased down gradually, and some may be even retracted if something goes wrong.

“There has been a month and a half since the state of emergency has been enforced. For safety reasons I haven’t had many press statements, but now I invited accredited journalists to attend a press conference,” said Iohannis, adding that some conclusions can be drawn after this one month of curfew. “Authorities, next to doctors and citizens had notable results. The society has proved to be mature. A premature relaxation of restrictions would be totally wrong,” the head of state pointed out.

He said that, according to the latest statistics and charts, Romania has almost 600 infections in 1 million inhabitants. “It would be such a pity to throw away these results so hardly obtained. The danger is not over and maxim alert is needed. It is possible to ease down some restrictions as of May 15, it doesn’t mean we can get back to our normal life before the pandemic. In reality, experts tell us that we don’t know when we’ll be able to get back to normal. Certain restrictions remain in force, we will not be able to get together more than 3 people at once, we cannot go to the restaurant or to the mall, we’ll not be able to go out of our locality without a grounded reason. The relaxed measures will be gradual”.

The head of state also said that large festivals will not probably take place this year, arguing that “we cannot risk having large numbers in one place, while the sports competitions, if they are resumed, it’s a high chance to be without spectators”.

Iohannis further mentioned that if a relaxation measure is suddenly increasing the number of infections, that measure will be withdrawn.

The President added that, when the epidemic broke, Romania’s money reserves were empty. “There were no reserves for masks, disinfectants, there were few medicines. All these had to be purchased in a record time. The money were carefully spent, and EU funds were also used and still are. Romania has now access to EUR 1.5 billion to be used for medical devices, medicines and financial benefits for doctors”.