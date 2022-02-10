Eastern Europe still does not have a single “full democracy”. Romania ranks 61st, EIU Democracy Index reveals

As the number of people living in a democracy fell to less than 50%, the number of countries classified as an “authoritarian regime” increased in 2021, reads the Democracy Index 2021 conducted by EIU. Meanwhile, western Europe recorded another drop and Spain was downgraded from a “full democracy” to “flawed democracy”. Released today, Democracy Index 2021 assesses the state of global democracy in the face of the challenge from China and the covid-19 pandemic. Alongside regional outlooks, the report contains the full global rankings table covering 165 independent states and two territories.

The report reveals that Norway takes top spot again and Nordic countries occupy five of the top six positions, while Spain has slipped from a “full democracy” to a “flawed democracy” due to a weaker score for judicial independence.

Eastern Europe still does not have a single “full democracy”, but three east European countries were upgraded to “flawed democracies” from “hybrid regimes”.

Romania has an overall score of 6.43, ranking 61st worldwide and 11th in the region. It is scores high on electoral process and pluralism (9.17), Romania scores low on political culture (3.75). For functioning government our country has 6.07 and 6.67 for political participation, and 7.06 for civil liberties. Romania is considered “a flawed democracy”.



Eastern Europe’s average regional score in the Democracy Index stood at 5.36 in 2021, the Index further reveals.

“A total of 13 countries in eastern Europe improved their score in the Democracy Index in 2021, with Moldova and Montenegro registering the biggest improvements. Eleven countries suffered a deterioration in their score, with the Kyrgyz Republic facing the largest decline. There are still no “full democracies’’ in the region: out of the 28 countries, there are 16 “flawed democracies’’ (comprising EU eastern member states and most of the western Balkans), four “hybrid regimes” (Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Ukraine), and eight “authoritarian regimes” (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia and all Central Asian states),” the report argues.

