EC Head Ursula von der Leyen in Romania on Monday

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is paying an official visit to Romania to present the evaluation regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which Romania has not yet approved. Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Cîţu, according to the European Commission.

While Romania has not yet approved the PNRR, 12 states have already received the money for investments through national plans.

During her visit, the head of the European Commission will meet with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Cîțu, and the three officials will visit the Bucharest University Hospital, an objective included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). At the end of the visit, they will hold a joint press conference.

Prime Minister Florin Cîțu has recently stated that Romania’s PNRR was approved in Brussels, and it will be signed by Ursula von der Leyen on September 27, when it will come to Bucharest. The prime minister also claimed that out of the approximately 48 billion euros, 9.7 billion are for Transport.

The visit of the EC leader takes place two days after the PNL Congress on September 25, at which the new party leadership will be elected.

According to the European Commission, 18 states have already approved the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, and 12 of them have received the first tranches of money for investment projects. These are Greece, Latvia, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, Lithuania, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal.

Romania would receive through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) a total of 29.2 billion euros, of which 14.248 billion in the form of grants and approximately 14.935 billion in the form of loans. PNRR is structured on 15 components covering six pillars: the green transition; digital transformation; smart, sustainable and inclusive growth; social and territorial cohesion; health, economic, social and institutional resilience; policies for the new generation.