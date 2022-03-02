EC OKs humanitarian corridor on the border with Ukraine. Iohannis meets Ursula von der Leyen in Bucharest

The European Commission on Wednesday approved the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for refugees so that they can only pass the ballot without the need for a passport.

The European Commission has approved the activation of Directive 2001/55 / ​​EC on the temporary protection of displaced persons. Under this mechanism, the European Commission will grant more rights to refugees in Ukraine, such as the right of residence, the right to work, temporary accommodation, healthcare and social services, as well as the provision of livelihoods. Refugee children and adolescents will also benefit from legal protection and access to education.

MEP Victor Negrescu called on the European Commission and the European Council to create a humanitarian corridor for families with children in Ukraine and to support refugee children in the conflict zone. His request was signed by more than 89 MEPs, who are part of the majority of political groups operating in the European Parliament and in different parts of Europe, supports the request of the Romanian MEP. According to Negrescu, this directive will make it possible to simplify border control procedures for vulnerable people, such as children, and will create the possibility of organizing such checks in other areas outside the existing border points.

Emergency humanitarian corridors will also be set up to transport aid to areas with a large influx of refugees.

Thus, at the level of customs points, it will be possible to create new control points that will facilitate the access of children and their families only with the bulletin.

flexibility for crossing the Schengen area

access to humanitarian assistance supported by the EC

Refugees will be able to cross the border with personal products, including animals

the mechanism will be applied for the year with the possibility of extension of 6 months

Ursula von der Leyen, Klaus Iohannis meet on Thursday on Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday at 10am to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Europe’s support for Ukrainian refugees.

“European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Romania and Slovakia to discuss with Ukrainian leaders the situation in Ukraine and Europe’s support for Ukrainian refugees,” said a message posted on Twitter by Dana Spinant, director of political communication at European Commission.

Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania will become a hub for collecting and transporting international humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Ukrainians.