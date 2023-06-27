EC OKs the partial payment of NRRP 2nd tranche, suspends the payment of other EUR 53 M

The European Commission announced on Tuesday in an official statement that it approves the partial payment of the funds related to Payment Request 2 from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). The payment will be made for 47 milestones, two milestones being considered unfulfilled, which means the suspension of around 53 million euros, as mainstream mass media reported.

Therefore, Romania is to receive approximately 2.8 billion euros related to Request 2. The suspended funds of 53 million euros can be unlocked if Romania also meets the outstanding milestones, numbered 129 and 133 in the PNRR.

For Milestone 129, Romania should complete the signing of contracts for the construction of a capacity of new electrolysers of at least 100 MW, while for Milestone 133 it is necessary to sign contracts for high-efficiency gas cogeneration and central heating projects, according to Economedia.ro.

“The European Commission today approved a positive preliminary assessment of part of the stages and objectives related to Romania’s second payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU . On 16 December 2022, Romania submitted a payment request to the Commission based on the 49 milestones and 2 objectives set out in the Council’s implementing decision for the second payment. After analyzing the evidence provided by the Romanian authorities, the Commission considered that 47 stages and 2 objectives out of the 49 stages and 2 objectives were met satisfactorily”, the European Commission’s press release states.

The EC argues that “it found that two steps related to energy investments (specifically, step 129 and step 133) were not satisfactorily fulfilled. The Commission acknowledges the first steps already taken by Romania to meet these outstanding milestones, although much remains to be done. Therefore, the Commission activates the “suspension of payments” procedure, in accordance with Article 24(6) of the RRF Regulation“. However, the Commission did not indicate the exact amount suspended. According to G4Media, it is about 53 million euros.

Romania should have been submitted the payment request for tranche 2 in October 2022, with the payment to be made in December 2022. However, the former Ciucă Cabinet submitted it only on December 16, 2022, and the European Commission constantly postponed the payment because Romania had not fulfilled part of assumed targets.

One of the biggest problems related to Request 2 for payment from the PNRR was the integrity whistleblower law.

The government should have also submitted two more payment requests this year, requests 3 and 4, but request 3 has already been delayed until August due to missing milestones.

However, the European Commissioner Adina Vălean says that, although Romania remained behind in the energy chapter, it will still receive over 3 billion euros, which can be recovered in the upcoming 6 months.

“Romania receives almost the entire financing for the second tranche, in fact the majority. There are two more projects in the energy area whose milestones have not been met. It’s about hydrogen production and something related to restoring district heating in the urban environment. There the projects were not entirely convincing, but the money is not lost because they can be renegotiated, the mechanism is quite flexible. However, the money was taken in proportion to the number of milestones achieved. There is the possibility, to the extent of the correction, to recover the missing money,” Adina Vălean told Digi24.

The commissioner also added that, in particular, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will undergo a renegotiation. “It will be opened up and arranged a bit and then maybe some of the projects that we feel are less realistic in the time given to get them out. Why should it be reconsidered? Because following the energy crisis, it was decided to include projects …, energy infrastructure projects, to ensure energy sustainability”.