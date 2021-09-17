EC President Ursula von der Leyen to come to Romania for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will come to Romania on September 27, and she will most likely sign Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

“I can confirm that we are finalizing the evaluation of the Romanian PNRR. We will conclude it in the next few days. The EC president will visit Bucharest on September 27. We will provide more details about the visit shortly before it happens “, announced, on Friday, in Brussels, Dana Spinant, Deputy General Director of the Communication Department within the European Commission.

The President of the European Commission took part in all the ceremonies dedicated on signing the national recovery and resilience programs.

The visit takes place exactly two days after the PNL congress in which the party chairman will be elected between Ludovic Orban and Prime Minister Florin Cîțu.

According to the European Commission, 18 states have already approved the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, and 12 of them have received the first tranches of money for investment projects. The countries are: Greece, Latvia, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, Lithuania, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal.

Romania would receive through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) a total of 29.2 billion euros, of which 14.248 billion in the form of grants and approximately 14.935 billion in the form of loans.