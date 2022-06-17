EC recommends granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, but calls for reforms

The European Commission recommends granting EU candidate status for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Both countries still have reforms to make, and “the ball is in their court,” Von der Leyen said.

“Firstly, the Commission recommends to the Council that Ukraine be given the prospect of a European future and, secondly, that it be granted candidate status. This means, of course, for the country to implement a number of important reforms. Ukraine has certainly shown its aspiration and determination to live up to European values ​​and standards. Ukraine has a strong parliamentary and presidential democracy, a well-functioning public administration. Ukraine has a very dynamic, very active civil society, and that is a good thing. He has an electoral system that has proven to be fair and free. Ukraine has already taken important steps to become a fully functioning market economy. We all know that Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live the European dream with us,” said von der Leyen.

“We have a clear message, and that is: yes, Ukraine deserves European perspectives, yes, Ukraine must be accepted as a candidate state. We are following the rules, progress depends on Ukraine, the ball is in the territory of the Ukrainians”, she added.

“We also recommend that the Council give Moldova the prospect of a European future and candidate status, with a view to a series of important reforms. In the recent past, Moldova has taken decisive steps towards reforms. There is a clear mandate from the citizens. It is on a real reformist, anti-corruption and European path, for the first time since gaining independence. As long as the country’s leaders continue on this path, we believe that the country has the potential to live up to expectations “, the head of the EC added.

Both countries will have to meet a number of conditions in the future in terms of the rule of law, justice and the fight against corruption. “Ukraine is a European state that has fully demonstrated its adherence to the values ​​on which the European Union is founded. The Commission therefore recommends that Ukraine be granted candidate status, provided that it will take a number of specific measures,” the recommendation reads.

The announcement comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis paid a visit to Ukraine.

Leaders of the 27 EU member states are due to discuss the Commission’s recommendation at next week’s summit in Brussels.

Zelensky, Maia Sandu hail decision

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted after the European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted EU candidate status. That decision “will bring victory closer,” he said. It is “the first step on the path to EU membership, which will surely bring us closer to victory,” Zelensky posted on Twitter.

He thanked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and "every member of the EC" for this "historic decision", adding that he expects a positive result from the European Council as well, reports The Guardian.

In her turn, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, welcomed the decision of the European Commission to recommend to the EU Member States to grant Moldova the status of a candidate country for accession to the European Union. “It is an important moment for the future of the Republic of Moldova and it is the hope that our citizens need. We know that this process will be a complex one, but we are determined to follow this path, whose objective is to anchor our country in the European value space, on the path of progress and well-being”, the President of the Republic of Moldova said.

Strong signal of support for #Moldova & our citizens! @EU_Commission has recommended granting?? the ??candidate status on the understanding that additional efforts will be taken to advance on reforms already started. We’re committed to working hard &count on @EUCouncil’s support. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) June 17, 2022