EC: Romania is ready to join Schengen

Member states must take the “historic decision and in the interest of all” to accept Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia in the Schengen area, Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Wednesday regarding Schengen expansion.

“It’s time to say Welcome!”, declared the Commissioner for Internal Affairs of the EU, in the press conference organized on Wednesday, after the meeting of the Commissioners, referring to Romania’s, Bulgaria’s and Croatia’s joining Schengen.

The European official said that Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia have given evidence that they can manage, they have extremely well-trained and engaged staff, technology. Romania is ready to join and the EU is ready to receive it, likewise Bulgaria and Croatia, she added.

In a Communication report from the European Commission to the European Parliament and the European Council, it is said that with Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia fully applying the Schengen acquis, the Schengen area will grow to 4.5 million square kilometres with a population of 450 million, with the document also noting a “strong record of achievements by Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia”.



“Since 2011, the Commission has consistently held the opinion that Bulgaria and Romania are ready to become part of the Schengen area without internal border controls. The same applies to Croatia since 2019. The Commission has actively urged the Council to take the Decisions to allow Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to join the area without internal controls. The same pledge has been made by the European Parliament on multiple occasion.

For years, these Member States have significantly contributed to the well–functioning of the Schengen area, including during the migration crises, the pandemic restrictions and more recently when faced with the unprecedented consequences of the war in Ukraine. Having successfully completed all Schengen evaluations, there is a legitimate expectation of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to fully join the Schengen area without internal border controls. The recent voluntary fact–finding mission to Bulgaria and Romania as well as the last revisit to

Croatia and its achievements concerning the monitoring of fundamental rights at the external borders decisively confirm that these countries continue to effectively meet the rigorous Schengen standards and have proven to have a model track record of implementation. While these Member States actively implement most of the Schengen acquis , they do not enjoy the full benefits that come with being part of the Schengen area without internal border controls,” says the EC report.



Referring precisely to Romania, the documents points out that, bordering Serbia, Ukraine and Moldova, it plays a very important role in contributing to the well–functioning of the Schengen area.

“There is high–quality and strong border management, including border surveillance and systematic border checks, and international police cooperation with neighbouring countries is functioning well, as is the very active cooperation with Frontex. A holistic approach to migration management is ensured with actions implemented in third countries as well. Return is implemented as a priority action to fight against irregular migration and unauthorised secondary movements, resulting in a coherent approach for return and readmission. Romania has a national contingency and operational plan for extraordinary situations, which Romania successfully activated in response to the Ukrainian crisis. Romania furthermore engages in effective and active international police cooperation, particularly with Europol. Fight against illegal migration and trafficking in human beings are two priorities where Romania is particularly active. The Schengen Information System has been well established and continued efforts are now needed to ensure the necessary automation of the SIRENE workflow. Romania has a national Anti– Corruption Strategy and anti–corruption measures have been introduced at all levels within Romanian law enforcement. As regards respect for fundamental rights, Romania has effective structures to guarantee access to international protection and to ensure observance of the principle of non–refoulement as well as the necessary structures to respect the data protection requirements for the application of the Schengen Information System and police cooperation.”

The European body also reminds that the on–site expert team presented the report of the mission11 at the Council’s Working Party for Schengen Matters of 26 October 2022 and concluded that it had not identified any issues as regards the application by Bulgaria and Romania of the latest developments of the Schengen acquis and that both Member States continue to meet the conditions necessary to apply all relevant parts of the Schengen acquis in full.

“Both Bulgaria and Romania are ready to fully implement the Visa Code and issue Schengen visa from the moment of accession. The Commission welcomes the decision of Bulgaria and Romania to shift the necessary personnel from the border police sector at the internal borders to the external borders once internal border controls are lifted to counteract potential increase in irregular migration.”

Thus, the European Commission makes the recommendation that the three countries are ready to join Schengen and opines that the Schengen Council must take a historical decision in December.

“Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia are ready to fully implement the Schengen acquis and to join the Schengen area. Their accession is crucial for a continued and reinforced mutual trust in the Schengen area. Furthermore, their accession will contribute to eliminating barriers within the single market, notably in terms of facilitating transport flows, as well as to fostering EU’s competitiveness and growth potential.”

“The Schengen Council now has the opportunity to take a historical decision in December. The Commission calls on all Member States to fully support the Czech Presidency in the last steps to make this happen, in line with the 2005 and the 2011 Acts of Accession of respectively Bulgaria and Romania, and Croatia.”

The final decision will be taken in the JHA Council on December 8.