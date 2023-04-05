EC warns Romania again: Amend the special pension law

The reform of special pensions is not negotiated, but is done by the book or as in the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (NRRP), would be a warning launched again by the European Commission for the Romanian authorities. Coalition sources claim that European officials do not agree with the current form of the special pensions law. The biggest problem is that spending cuts on special pensioners remain insignificant.

The special pensions law passed the first parliamentary chamber, the Senate, last week and some changes were made, but not substantial or in the terms set by Romania in the NRRP.

Among these provisions adopted by the Senate, different special pensions should no longer be cumulated and a 15% tax will be applied to pensions that exceed 6,000 lei. The specialists said then that the measures are not enough, considering that the main objective is to reduce expenses but also to eliminate inequities in the system.

Other measure proposed by the World Bank in this regard is the replacement rate, i.e. the pension percentage of the salary, which should be 45%, something that was not adopted by the Senate.

Later, the Minister of Labour, Marius Budai met with representatives of the European Commission. Last week, when asked about this form that does not comply with EC recommendations, he said that if the Commission does not agree, then it will be returned. The political leaders, among them Marcel Ciolacu, implied that the conditions should be renegotiated, because if we transpose ad literam what is written in the NRRP, then we risk depopulating certain institutions.

However, it seems that the European Commission is not keen to further negotiating, arguing that the budget impact must be observed, and expenses cut. The Commission also said that the Gov’t in Bucharest must observe all WB’s notes and to introduce them in the draft law. According to sources, the EC will not considered the special pension law as accomplished milestone unless the budget impact is significantly reduced.