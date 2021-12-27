ECHR agrees with Romania’s refusal to register the Romanian Communist Party: It poses a danger to democratic values

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the Romanian state’s refusal to register a political party that did not dissociate itself from the former Romanian Communist Party (PCR) was justified. The ECHR found that the national courts wanted to prevent a political group that had seriously abused its position for a long time by establishing a totalitarian regime from abusing its rights in the future, thus avoiding attacks on state security.

The ECHR judges have unanimously decided the petition to register the Communist Party as inadmissible. The ruling is final, according to a press release posted on the Strasbourg court on December 21.

The three ECHR judges who pronounced the ruling were Gabriele Kucsko-Stadlmayer (Austria), chairman, Iulia Antoanella Motoc (Romania) and Pere Pastor Vilanova (Andorra).

The ECHR considers that the national courts’ analysis of the applicant’s status and political program was not unfounded. It found that the national courts wanted to prevent a political group that had seriously abused its position for a long time by establishing a totalitarian regime from abusing its rights in the future, thus avoiding attacks on state security or the foundations. a democratic society. Behind this refusal was a desire to counter a particularly serious, albeit only potential, abuse that would have violated the rule of law and the foundations of democracy.