Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigns amid plagiarism scandal

Sorin Cîmpeanu announced his resignation from the position of Minister of Education on Thursday evening, following accusations of plagiarism in some university courses. “I decided, on my own initiative, to resign from the position of Minister of Education. It was a chance and an honor for me to start the fundamental reform of the national education system“, Sorin Cîmpeanu said in a press release.

“I took over the portfolio not because I had nothing to do or to put ministry on my CV. I had both. I came at an extremely difficult time with a desire to change things for the better,” he added.

He says that he began his mandate in an unprecedented health crisis and “fought for the students to go to school with physical presence throughout that period”.

“I campaigned constantly and ensured the legal framework for the financing of education to increase. During my mandate of Minister of Education, I succeeded in making changes that laid the foundations of the “Educated Romania” reform,” the outgoing minister said.

He announces that he will support the “Educated Romania” laws in his capacity as a professor, rector and senator.

“The projects of the “Educated Romania” laws represent the best chance for an education as I think we all want. Otherwise, in the absence of fair access to a quality education, there will be even more people who do not perceive contents and do not understand the true meaning of the words. I thank all those who honestly chose to support education,” the outgoing minister concluded.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announced, Thursday evening, that he accepted the resignation of Sorin Cîmpeanu from the position of Minister of Education and that the PNL will consult in order to quickly submit a new ministerial proposal to President Klaus Iohannis.

Journalist Emilia Șercan revealed that Education Minister Sorin Cîmpeanu had plagiarized in a university course held by him as a professor at the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest (USAMV-B).

According to Sercan’s report on PressOne, in 2006, Sorin Cîmpeanu appropriated, with insignificant changes, 92 pages from the work of two academics with whom he signed in 2000 – as the fourth author – nine pages from a university course.

Sebastian Burduja, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, will take over the Education portfolio on an interim basis, following the resignation of Sorin Cîmpeanu. Among the options considered for the Ministry of Education are Ligia Deca, presidential advisor, Sorin Costreie, state advisor at the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, or Marilen Pirtea, liberal deputy.