Education strike: Gov’t to adopt memorandum for teachers’ outstanding claims

The government has announced that it will adopt a memorandum on salary increases for the teaching staff through the new salary law.

In the memorandum – a non-legislative document – it is stipulated that the new law will be based on the principle according to which the basic salary of the beginning teacher/university assistant will be set at the level of the gross average salary in the economy, used to base the state social insurance budget for the year 2023.

Also, a provision will be set up in the collective labor agreement at the “pre-university education” sector level, whereby during the vacation period, as well as for the days of paid leave, the education staff will be entitled to a leave allowance calculated in the ratio with the number of days of leave multiplied by the daily average of the basic salary and the increments/allowances they benefit from, according to the law, corresponding to each calendar month in which the leave is taken, the document states.

“The memorandum will be adopted in the Executive meeting tomorrow, June 8, 2023, and will be published in the Official Gazette of Romania, in order to strengthen the government’s guarantees regarding the prioritization of Education in the future salary scale and the use of the average gross salary in the economy as a reference system for the salary of the beginner/university assistant. The government guarantees included in the Memorandum are also assumed at the level of the governing Coalition, whose leaders have appropriated them in a Political Commitment”, states the government.

The leaders of the ruling coalition, Nicolae Ciuca and Marcel Ciolacu made a joint commitment today that the future Government will implement the salary increase in Education based on the salary increase of the debutant teacher/university assistant at the level of the gross average salary in the economy.

“We are at a time when every day of delay can affect the future of an entire generation of children. Hundreds of thousands of students and their parents still live in fear of not being able to pass their exams. This has to stop.In tomorrow’s Government meeting, this commitment will be transposed in the form of a Memorandum that confirms the decision of this government to put Education at the center of its public policies”, reads a joint statement by PNL and PSD.

The teaching staff have announced that they are not calling off the general strike, despite the government order that resolves some of their demands. The teachers demanded the establishment by law of the fact that the starting teacher’s salary should be at least equal to the average gross salary in the economy, the application of the salary scale for education in a shorter term than the three years announced by the Government, even higher salary increases than in the ordinance given the other day, granting, from January 1, 2024, at least 15% of the expenses of the consolidated budget for education.