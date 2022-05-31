EIB: There are opportunities for strengthening urban investment across Romania

Romanian mayors and MEPs visit EIB headquarters for working meeting with EIB President, Vice President, financing and technical experts;

Mayors discuss investment needs in urban development, energy efficiency, urban road safety, sustainable transport and public services;

Unique EIB climate, financing and technical expertise offered to strengthen impact of investment across Romania;

New opportunities to increase the impact of sustainable urban investment and access to dedicated financing were outlined during a visit to the Luxembourg headquarters of the European Investment Bank by a delegation of Romanian mayors and an MEPs who were received by European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer and Vice President Christian Kettel Thomsen.

The Mayors discussed plans for new investment to cut energy use, enhance urban transport, improve road safety, increase local business activity, digitaliz public services and enhance the quality of urban life in cities across Romania with financing and technical experts of the European Investment Bank.

“The EIB is committed to step up its support to Romania and specifically to Romanian municipalities as we see them one of the key drivers of green transition in the country, able to make the difference every day for their citizens’ quality of life”, said Werner Hoyer, European Investment Bank President.

“The European Investment Bank is working with cities in Romania to improve public services in the areas of water treatment, urban transport, health and education, enhance energy efficiency and better protect the environment. Today’s visit provided a valuable opportunity to hear about the upcoming urban investment priorities in Romanian cities and highlight how streamlined EIB financing and best-practice technical assistance can improve lives, services and opportunities in Romania,” said Christian Kettel Thomsen, Vice President of the European Investment Bank.

The Romanian delegation was briefed on potential EIB support to increase the impact of urban investment under the Resilience and Recovery Fund, as well as the EIB’s Solidarity Package that provides financing for Member States to address the consequences of the Ukraine war.

The EIB experts also explained how technical advisory support could support Romanian municipalities in developing a city investment plan, designing the projects, as well as strengthening the implementation phase.

The European Investment Bank has provided more than EUR 16 billion for public and private investment across Romania since 1991, including direct financing for energy efficiency, urban development and environmental investment by Romanian towns and cities.