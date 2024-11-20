On the website prezenta.roaep.ro, for the first time, the results of the votes obtained by the candidates will be presented graphically, continuously, as the president and members of the polling stations digitally transmit the minutes with the votes cast, announces the Special Telecommunications Service (STS). The Special Telecommunications Service has developed a new functionality for the website prezenta.roaep.ro, with the presidential elections on November 24, in accordance with the requirements of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) and a BEC decision.

For the first time, in collaboration with the Special Telecommunications Service and the National Institute of Statistics, a program has been developed that will allow the results of the presidential elections to be followed in real time. Thus, all those interested will be able to follow the centralization of votes and a series of graphic representations of the provisional, partial and final results, after the closing of the polling stations.

“If we talk about the election result, I would like to say that, together with the Special Telecommunications Service, with the support of the National Institute of Statistics, two software, two programs are being developed through which, on the one hand, the total voter turnout will be known in real time across the country, by counties, by localities, by polling stations, so that every citizen of Romania can know at any time how many voted in all polling stations, how many voted across the country, how many voted in their city, in their locality in their county”, said Toni Greblă, at ​​a press conference organized together with the director of the Special Telecommunications Service, Ionel Bălan, and the president of the National Institute of Statistics, Tudorel Andrei.



Interactive map, allowing filters

Those who access the site will be able to select various criteria for displaying the results: by candidate, county or locality, by country or abroad. It is an interactive map that allows for different filters. Also, as in previous electoral processes, statistical data on the presence of voters in polling stations, photos of the minutes and other transparency data will be published in real time.

Websites available from the official opening of voting

Both the prezenta.roaep.ro and voting.roaep.ro websites will be available from the official opening of voting.

STS provides IT&C support for the smooth running of the electoral processes and has trained the personnel designated by the AEP to use the IT applications and systems. STS teams of specialists are also prepared to intervene to remedy technical situations and respond appropriately to cybersecurity events, as well as to provide assistance to polling station personnel, prior to and during the elections.

For the presidential and parliamentary elections, STS trained over 46,000 people who will be part of the polling stations, and from a technical point of view it configured, installed and made available IT systems, network and telecommunications equipment, tablets and phones.