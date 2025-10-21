Elections in Bucharest set on December 7

The date of the elections for the Capital City Hall has been set for December 7, according to political sources cited by Digi24. The decision was agreed upon in the coalition meeting that is still underway, after several options were analyzed.

According to the same sources, the PSD requested the addition of an annex to the governing program, which would guarantee that the PNL and the USR would not withdraw in favor of each other. The request came amid fears among the Social Democrats that a possible collaboration between the two parties could leave the PSD out of the government.

The Social Democratic Party requested, during the coalition discussions, that the governing program be supplemented with an annex guaranteeing that the PNL and USR would not withdraw in favor of each other in the elections for the Capital City Mayor. The Social Democrats have repeatedly invoked the risk that an alliance between the two parties would lead to the exclusion of the PSD from the government.

However, the PSD request was not accepted, the sources said, but the coalition leaders agreed that each party would have its own candidate for the December 7 elections. In addition, the coalition parties agreed not to attack each other during the campaign, and the party leaderships would be responsible for respecting internal discipline.

The sources say that the proposal to hold elections on December 7 came from the PNL, being one of the dates advanced by both Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and Sorin Grindeanu. According to electoral legislation, the Government Decision on setting the election date must be adopted at least 30 days before the election date, so the executive is to approve the official electoral calendar in the coming period. There were discussions within the coalition regarding the political formula for these elections, and the PSD argued that each party should have its own candidate.