Electoral Authority asks for the delay of local elections, PM to consult the political parties

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has sent a letter to President Iohannis, PM Orban and the Parliament’s Speakers, asking for the postponement of the local elections envisaged for June-end amid the current Coronavirus crisis. AEP argued that, considering the pandemic, holding local elections on time has become “almost impossible”.

The AEP leader, Constantin Mitulețu-Buică, has advanced a draft law proposing the extension of the current local leaders’ mandates.

PM Ludovic Orban has retorted that he would summon political parliamentary parties for consultations to discuss this issue.

“I will call political parliamentary parties for talks and together we’ll analyse the situation and find a legal solution”, Orban said.

Early this month, the PM said that the most probable date for the local elections would be June 28.