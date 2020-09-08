Electoral Bureau adopts controversial decision for the local elections due on Sept. 27

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has ruled on Monday that Romanians who have not filled out a change-of-address card by September 4 at the latest will be able to vote in the upcoming local elections only if in their locality of permanent residence. The local elections are due on September 27.

According to sources for Hotnews, the ruling has been taken by the vote of all BEC members and of the PSD and ALDE representatives, while the USR, PNL and UDMR members, as well those of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) have voted against.

However, the same sources said that the ruling would not be legal, as it establishes an interdiction for the past (it was adopted on September 7 and sets a previous restrictive deadline, September 4.)

The law in force used to allow citizens who had a transitory visa to vote in the new locality of residence even if they filled out for this visa on the elections’ day. The AEP president, Constantin Mitulețu Buică, has told Hotnews that BEC’s ruling “must be considered as such” and that he cannot comment more.