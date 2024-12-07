The Central Electoral Bureau rejected, on Saturday, in a meeting, all the appeals and notifications requesting the annulment of the parliamentary elections.

Five notifications were submitted to the institution, targeting the campaign of the new party, POT, which passed the electoral threshold.

The Central Electoral Bureau rejected the appeals and notifications submitted regarding the parliamentary elections, in a meeting on Saturday. The REPER party requested the Central Electoral Bureau to annul the parliamentary elections, showing that it has clear data indicating Russian interference in these elections as well and the manipulation and disinformation of the population regarding a certain party.

“We believe that the same principle that determined the annulment of the presidential elections by the CCR decision must also be applied to the parliamentary elections, which were similarly flawed. This means guaranteeing the right to a fair, democratic, transparent vote. REPER also supports the need for a rapid and transparent resumption of the electoral process following the Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the first round of the presidential elections. We believe that the same principle must be applied to the parliamentary elections, which were similarly flawed, in order to guarantee respect for the will of the citizens,” said REPER.

POT is allegedly the party related to Calin Georgescu.

The Central Electoral Bureau for the 2024 Senate and Chamber of Deputies elections (BEC) concluded, in its meeting on December 4, the minutes regarding the seven political parties, organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities, political alliances or electoral alliances that meet the electoral threshold for the Senate and Chamber of Deputies elections. Thus, these are the Social Democratic Party, the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians; the National Liberal Party; the Save Romania Union; the S.O.S. Romania Party; the Young People’s Party; the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania.