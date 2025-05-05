Elena Lasconi resigns from the leadership of USR

Elena Lasconi announced her resignation as president of the Save Romania Union (USR) on Monday morning. “The decision comes after a period marked by political and personal challenges, and the gesture was assumed with responsibility and confidence in the future of the USR and Romania,” according to a statement.

“The time for a difficult decision has come. I am resigning from the position of USR president. I consider this to be correct, natural and good at this moment. I am resigning with a peaceful heart that in the last year I have done everything in my power to make Romania better“, said Elena Lasconi.

In her message, Elena Lasconi underlined her commitment to the values ​​that were the basis for the founding of USR and reaffirmed her support for the continuation of the fight against corruption and for a fair and modern Romania.

“Our country is going through a complicated period, full of challenges. It is necessary that our efforts be directed towards supporting a pro-European path and accelerating efforts to change a system that has proven dysfunctional in the interest of citizens”, the quoted statement continues.

“I have done, I say, everything that was right for a man who wanted USR to be completely different from the old political class. I have fought with all my might against a rotten, corrupt system that has held us captive for 35 years. I may have made mistakes along the way, but I have never abandoned good faith and I hope that, together, starting last year, we have managed to create cracks in this system,” Elena Lasconi said.

The resigning USR chairwoman sent a message of gratitude to her party colleagues, supporters and all those who have been with her on this journey: “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing me trust, respect, support. And I mean you, my USR colleagues, to you, supporters, volunteers, people I have never met, but who believed in me.”

Even though she is stepping down from her leadership position, Elena Lasconi announces that she will remain active in public life and in the effort to change the old political class and dedicated to public service. “You can count on me to remain as determined to help with all my might any effort that will make us get rid of a wicked system. I have the hope, and I hope you do too, that together we will manage to give our country what it deserves: a good future, towards the West, without corruption.”

Elena Lasconi scored extremely low in the first round of the presidential elections held on Sunday, May 4, only 2.68 in the country and 3.24% in Diaspora.