Elon Musk Shares Călin Georgescu’s Call to Ban Soros Network

C?lin Georgescu asks the CCR to decide the second round of the presidential elections by Friday at the latest

Billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in US President Donald Trump’s team, made a post on the X network, which he owns, about the political situation in Romania.

“Romania deserves its own sovereignty!,Musk posted on X,

sharing a post by Inevitable West

BREAKING: Călin Georgescu announces that on his first day as president, he will ban the entire Soros network in Romania “We have ways to do this. We know who they are, it’s very clear.”
Musk’s post has 10 million views. Călin Georgescu’s statements, taken over by Elon Musk on X, were made on Sunday evening, on Realitatea Plus.
“From my point of view, on the first official day, the entire Soros network will be banned personally by me. (…) They know each other, we already know them. Things are very clear and it is important, however, that this cancel culture, Mrs. Alexandrescu, did not come on empty land. The moment you destroy the education of a people, you have the country in your hands”, Georgescu said on Sunday evening, on the television station.
Billionaire Elon Musk has encouraged right-wing political movements, policies and administrations in at least 18 countries, in a global campaign to reduce immigration and limit the regulation of the business environment, shows an analysis of his political activity in the last two years, carried out by NBC News.
Musk and right-wing politician Georgiana Teodorescu (AUR MEP) recently exchanged messages on X expressing mutual support. In a recent interview, Teodorescu expressed her support for Musk’s role in the campaign efforts for the AfD party in Germany.
Călin Georgescu asks the CCR to decide the second round of the presidential elections by Friday at the latest
Călin Georgescu asked the judges of the Constitutional Court, on Sunday evening, on Realitatea TV, to decide by “Friday, February 21st at the latest” on organizing the second round of the presidential elections. Otherwise, the pro-Russian candidate asked his followers to come to Constitution Square on Saturday, “where our Constitution was practically stolen.”
“I absolutely officially ask the CCR to decide on the second round by Friday, the 21st, at the latest, because there is no evidence,” he said. Georgescu also “imperatively asked the law enforcement institutions in Romania that said they have evidence to either bring it to the Constitutional Court or come to the CCR and say, sir, I have thoroughly analyzed it, there is no evidence.”
If it doesn’t happen, I am very determined and I declare very clearly that there will certainly be a commission at the highest level to analyze all these abuses that amount to high treason and an attack on national security” after he becomes president, he continued. “On Saturday, February 22, if these things don’t materialize, in Constitution Square, where our Constitution was practically stolen (…) I invite everyone at 11 a.m. just to sign my support for the candidacy for the presidency of Romania,” added Călin Georgescu.
