Elon Musk slams Romanian court chief: “This guy is a tyrant”

Elon Musk has posted a new message on X regarding the annulment of the Romanian presidential election. This time, he launched an attack on the president of the Constitutional Court, Marian Enache.

“This guy is a tyrant, not a judge,” Musk wrote on X. Billionaire Tesla CEO Musk retweeted a post about Marian Enache published by Mario Nawfal, a supporter of the MAGA movement.

Mario Nawal wrote on X: “Marian Enache, head of Romania’s Constitutional Court, insists that the law must be followed, dismissing alleged US pressure to allow Călin Georgescu to run again in the upcoming May elections.”

He also repeated some of the statements made by the president of the CCR in an interview with juridice.ro:

“The various wishes of certain candidates aimed at changing the fundamental elements of the democratic constitutional model… should be viewed with caution and reserve.”

“Ironically, this is the same court that annulled the elections of last November based on unfounded accusations of “Russian interference” and that blocked candidates for “anti-democratic” views. Meanwhile, the Romanian Foreign Ministry denies any US interference. Convenient timing?” comments the MAGA supporter in the message that Elon Musk also took over.

The topic of annulling the Romanian elections has been raised in recent months by Elon Musk, a close aide to President Donald Trump. Late last year, Elon Musk asked in a post on X how a judge could annul elections and not be considered a dictator.

Following Breton’s claims, which were also mentioned by JD Vance, Musk shared a post and called Breton “tyrannical.” Musk’s shared post claimed that Thierry Breton “recognizes that the EU was responsible for annulling the Romanian elections.”

A week ago, Elon Musk reposted on his X account an interview given by AUR MEP Georgiana Teodorescu for the account of Mario Nawfal, a prominent MAGA supporter in the United States.

Teodorescu said that Elon Musk should come to Europe to support conservative parties, including in Romania, in May, when the presidential elections were taking place.

Musk reposted the interview that appeared on the X account of Mario Nawfal, a businessman close to Republicans in the United States. His X account has 2,000,000 followers, and he claims to have the most-watched show on Elon Musk’s social network.