Envelope with sugar and bicarbonate received by the Romanian Embassy in Paris

The Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) confirmed that the Romanian Embassy in Paris received, on Friday, a suspicious envelope, in which sugar and bicarbonate were found.

“The Romanian Embassy in Paris received an atypical, small envelope by mail, which contained several napkins and a quantity of approximately 50 grams of white powder. The representatives of the diplomatic mission followed the working procedures in such situations and requested the emergency intervention of the competent French institutions. After analyzing the contents of the suspicious envelope, the French authorities determined that it does not represent a health hazard. The French authorities have taken over both the envelope and its contents,” MAE says.

Romanian diplomats asked the help of the French authorities to retrieve the suspicious envelope. Forensic scientists discovered that the white powder in the package was made up of sugar and bicarbonate.

The incident comes after the series of suspicious packages received by Ukrainian embassies from several EU countries, including the one in Romania, some containing explosives and others animal eyes.

The evening before, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă had a meeting with Romanians from France at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Paris.