The Inspection Body of the Ministry of Environment has completed its audit of Romsilva and uncovered massive financial losses, unjustified bonuses in departments with persistent deficits, mismanagement of special funds, and suspicions of corruption. Between 2023 and 2024, gross profit collapsed by over 83%, with many departments recording constant losses. Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu has sent the report to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“The Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP) has completed, through its Inspection Body, an extensive audit of the National Forest Administration – Romsilva and, specifically, of the Maramureș Forest Directorate. The findings are extremely serious: significant financial losses, unjustified bonuses awarded in loss-making departments, mismanagement of special funds, and suspicions that have prompted referral to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice. Based on these conclusions, Minister Diana Buzoianu has today sent the inspection report to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice,” the Ministry said on Tuesday.

Minister Buzoianu stated:

“This report confirms a reality that has been swept under the rug for years: tolerated economic losses, lack of oversight, local complicity, and an organizational culture that no longer serves the public interest.

Romania’s forests cannot be managed by an institution that has lost its direction and buries the truth under bureaucracy. Romsilva’s reform is not just necessary—it is inevitable. We will take the most drastic measures to ensure the law is upheld and will work with investigative bodies to uncover the truth. That is precisely why we decided today to forward the report to the Prosecutor’s Office. It is our responsibility to the citizens—and to the forests.”

According to ministry officials, the inspection focused on four key areas:

the evolution of financial indicators,

management of human resources and personnel expenses,

use of the forest conservation and regeneration fund,

and handling of the accessibility fund.

“The results reveal major dysfunctions and deeply flawed management. In terms of financial performance, the findings are alarming: between 2023 and 2024, gross profit plummeted by more than 83%, from RON 251.9 million in 2023 to just RON 42.2 million in 2024. Compared to 2022, the drop is even more dramatic—almost 90%. This negative trend reflects a lack of effective control mechanisms, poor resource allocation, and systemic tolerance for inefficiency,” the ministry press release states.

Between 2020–2024, six forest directorates—Bistrița-Năsăud, Constanța, Dolj, Mehedinți, Teleorman, and Tulcea—recorded financial losses every year, totaling tens of millions of lei. Four others—Caraș-Severin, Gorj, Maramureș, and Sălaj—posted significant losses in at least two consecutive years.

“Despite massive losses in several directorates year after year, unjustified bonuses and top performance ratings such as ‘very good’ and ‘good’ were granted to employees. For instance, in 2021 and 2022, more than RON 25 million in bonuses were awarded in departments that had combined losses of nearly RON 70 million. According to the inspection report, unjustified bonuses given between 2021 and 2023 caused estimated damage of over RON 46 million. This is a reality we simply cannot ignore, as it shows a dysfunctional system where our forests are mismanaged just to allow for bonuses and other perks,” said Minister Buzoianu.

The ministry also highlighted inexplicable discrepancies in performance across departments given the area of forestland administered. In 2024, the Arad Forest Directorate (101,000 hectares) posted losses of over RON 14.7 million, while Argeș (112,000 hectares) recorded a gross profit of more than RON 3.6 million—an indication of poor management in several regional offices.

Indicators such as staff costs relative to revenue were also analyzed. “The results are shocking,” the report says. “There are entire departments where, for years, personnel expenses exceeded total revenue. One example: in Constanța, in 2024, staff costs were nearly three times higher than revenue (289.59%).”

Minister Buzoianu added:

“What kind of public institution—one tasked with managing resources meant for future generations and safeguarding national treasures—can deliver results with such figures? It’s clear that Romsilva urgently needs reform to ensure it fulfills its mission.”

Regarding the forest conservation and regeneration fund—a key tool for ensuring forest sustainability—the ministry says the financial situation is chaotic. “Although the fund balance appeared positive in 2024 (RON 389 million), internal transfers and interdepartmental imbalances generated a real deficit of over RON 24.7 million. In multiple years between 2020–2024, the fund had a negative balance, raising serious questions about its management,” the press release further states.

According to the report, the Inspection Body’s findings fully justify notifying the Prosecutor’s Office to pursue potential criminal investigations and urgently launching a structural reform process for the National Forest Administration – Romsilva.