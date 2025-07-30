EP VP Urges Civil Protection Aid for Flood-Hit Romania

Vice-President of the European Parliament Nicu Ștefănuță (Greens/EFA Group) has taken action by contacting the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, urging the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) in response to the severe floods that have caused major damage in Neamț and Suceava counties.

According to hydrological warnings, several major rivers across the country are experiencing significant increases in water flow, surpassing alert thresholds and posing an imminent risk of overflowing. There is a real danger that flooding could spread to other regions, and delays in support measures may lead to a far more serious crisis.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism offers concrete support in such situations. By activating it, Romania could receive intervention teams, rescue equipment, technical assistance for damage assessment, updated mapping via Copernicus, and advanced hydrological monitoring through EFAS. All these actions are coordinated by ERCC – the European Emergency Response Coordination Centre, which is ready to respond within hours, not days.

“I encourage authorities to take immediate action to activate this European mechanism. Let’s not wait for the situation to worsen. We must use every available tool to protect our citizens and ensure a fast and effective response,” said Nicu Ștefănuță.

Nicu Ștefănuță is an independent Member of the European Parliament and the first Romanian MEP affiliated with the Greens/EFA group. He currently serves as Vice-President of the European Parliament, and is a member of the Committee on Budgets and the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy. He is also a substitute member of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development and the Committee on Public Health.