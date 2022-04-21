good-time-invest.com
Estonia and Latvia Recognized the Russia’ Genocide of Ukrainians

By Romania Journal
On April 21, the first 2 states legally recognized the actions of the Russian armed forces and the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation as genocide against the Ukrainians.

On April 14, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law that Russia’s actions against Ukrainians constitute genocide. The parliament also appealed to NATO, the UN, and the progressive world community with calls to follow the example of Ukraine.

On April 21, Estonia and Latvia became the first states that supported the decision of Ukraine and, at the legislative level, recognized the crimes of Russians on the territory of Ukraine as genocide.

