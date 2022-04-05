EU announces new more sanctions against Russia: Russian coal embargo, ban on ships in EU ports, sanctions on banks

The European Union has adopted a fifth package of sanctions against Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday. Sanctions include a ban on coal imports from the Russian Federation, additional sanctions on Russian banks, a ban on Russian and Russian-operated ships in EU ports, and additional bans on exports to the Russian Federation of essential components such as semiconductors.

“We all saw the gruesome pictures from Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left. These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered,” the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

“The four packages of sanctions have hit hard and limited the Kremlin’s political and economic options. In view of events we need to increase our pressure further,” she said in a speech posted on Twitter.

On the proposed list of sanction, there are the EU ban on imports of coal from Russia worth EUR 4 billion per year, and a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, including the country’s second-largest, VTB.

“We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the member states, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account,” von der Leyen argued.

The EU will also forbid Russian ships and Russian-operated vessels from entering EU ports, yet there would be exemptions for agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid and energy.

The European Union states will also ban Russian and Belarusian road transport operators and prohibit the sale to Russia of quantum computers, advanced semiconductors, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment worth EUR 10 billion annually.

Von der Leyen said the 27-nation bloc will also stop imports of Russian wood and cement as well as seafood and liquor worth in total some 5.5 billion euros annually.

It will exclude Russian companies from public procurement tenders in EU countries and add further individuals to a list of people whose assets in the EU will be frozen and who will not be allowed to enter the EU.