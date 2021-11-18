EU Commissioner Thierry Breton in Romania: Political courage is needed to enforce the green certificate

While visiting Romania,one of the countries with the lowest vaccination rates in the EU, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, said the green certificate and vaccination are the tools to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but that “political courage” is needed to enforce these measures.

“We are very lucky in Europe to have safe and effective vaccines. This luck is due to a great effort and great investments made in Europe. Obviously, it is also the merit of European researchers that we were able to provide these vaccines quickly without side effects. We have vaccinated billions of people without side effects and we have been able to understand very well that we have a very good tool that we have to use for the next wave of the pandemic“, Breton said in a press conference.

“The vaccine and the green certificate are the two tools we need to use. We want to vaccinate as many, if not all, of Europe’s citizens. We hope that we will be able to face the new wave of the pandemic much better than in the past. In all European countries, including Romania, vaccination occurs, but in Romania it is very slow.

We have to fight together, but we are only in the middle of the battle against the virus. We are at war with the virus. The numbers are scary. The WHO issued a statement saying that another 500,000 people will die by February if we do not take the right measures “, he warned.

Breton pointed out that the green vaccination certificate is available in all those 27 EU member states and that there are 70 countries worldwide that use this certificate.

“This tool is still restricting a little bit the our lifestyle, but the certificate and the vaccine represent the necessary tools in order to fight against the virus. We hope that more and more countries will reach a vaccination rate as higher as possible. These measures must be taken now, when we are facing the 4 wave of the pandemic. Romania must take difficult decisions (..) Political courage is needed to enforce these measures“, the EU Commissioner underlined.

“Often, not vaccinating the population in a large percentage stands in the way of a country’s economic recovery. Some measures may be painful for people, but they are necessary for recovery. That is why we must stand in solidarity. We have these two tools at hand and we need to use them. We are here to help and support Romania, but also the other countries in Europe. For us, Romania is very important and plays an important role in these efforts “, the commissioner added.

In the end, Thierry Breton called on Romanians to get vaccinated. “I want to address all Romanians. We are all Europeans, all the same. Convince your parents. I’m a father too, and I’m a grandfather. Sometimes people hesitate and it’s normal, but it’s your duty to say: now is the time. We have 2 billion people vaccinated without problems. It is possible to get infected with COVID, that’s right, but there are almost zero chances of ending up in the hospital,” he explained.