Henna Maria Virkkunen, the European Commission’s vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, has asked TikTok representatives to provide information within 24 hours about the operation to influence the Romanian presidential elections, carried out on the social network owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

“Indeed, Vice-President Virkkunen has just published a tweet and we are concerned about indications of coordinated influence operations from abroad that targeted the Romanian elections, in particular on TikTok,” said European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier on Friday, after being asked about the subject at his press conference.

“This is why, starting yesterday, the Commission has taken an additional measure under the DSA (EU Digital Services Regulation). The Commission has sent TikTok another request for information, this time asking the platform to provide comments on the issues raised in the documents that were declassified by the Romanian authorities, as well as information shared and measures taken by TikTok as a result of these issues,” the EU official explained.

“TikTok is obliged to provide the Commission with all this information within 24 hours,” Regnier stressed. He explained that the short deadline is due “precisely to the fact that TikTok needs to increase its resources to combat information manipulation before the elections and in the weeks leading up to them.”

President Klaus Iohannis declassified on Wednesday the reports of the Romanian intelligence services, discussed in the last meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense, regarding the way in which the electoral campaign for the presidential elections was conducted in the online environment.

The SRI reports speak of an operation prepared in advance, in favor of Călin Georgescu and which has the “mode of operation of a state actor”. For example, the TikTok accounts were created in 2016, and the Telegram ones in 2022, and all of them were mobilized in the current campaign. The SRI also advances sums of money, 1 million euros, which were mobilized, of which 381,000 dollars were paid to TikTok, money recognized by the Chinese company.

The SRI uses the idea that a state actor was involved in the Romanian elections twice. First, through certain attacks on AEP systems.

Second, in the way in which Călin Georgescu’s notoriety was inflated and the promotion, messages and volume of TikTok accounts used were correlated.

Amid speculations that appeared in the public space, the SRI stated in a press release issued on Friday that, although the TikTok network became available outside China only in 2017, and in Europe in 2018, accounts could be created and used on the platform as early as 2016 by people outside China with the help of “Virtual Private Network (VPN) anonymization services.”