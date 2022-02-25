EU embassies to Romania: We stand with Ukraine. Zelensky blames the European institutions for being too slow to make important decisions

The embassies of the European Union and NATO countries in Romania send a message of support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

“At this vital and dramatic time for global security, the EU and NATO Embassies in Romania reiterate that the EU and NATO support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We strongly support the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and convey our words of encouragement and solidarity to all Ukrainians. All #standwithUkraine proudly! “, reads the message published, on Friday, on the Facebook page of the Representation of the European Commission in Romania.

The message of solidarity is signed by the diplomatic missions of: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United States of the United States, as well as the Romanian Embassy in the Republic of Albania and the Romanian Embassy in the Republic of Cyprus.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Zelensky has reproached to Europe’s state institutions for being too slow to make important decisions and called on Western countries to act without delay. Aggression can still be stopped, local media reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Europeans to stop the aggression. “The West has enough power to do that,” he said, adding that the invasion of Ukraine was the beginning of a war against Europe. “And by helping our state, European countries are protecting themselves first and foremost.”