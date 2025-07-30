EU Freezes Ukraine Aid Over Zelensky’s Anti-Corruption Moves

The European Union informed the Kiev government on July 24, through diplomatic channels, that it was suspending any financial assistance granted to Ukraine until the independent powers of its anti-corruption institutions were restored.

This information was confirmed by four separate administrative, diplomatic and legislative sources, according to a report by Ekonomichna Pravda, cited by the Kyiv Post.

“Everything has been suspended until the situation is resolved,” one of the sources said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the controversial bill No. 12414 on Tuesday evening, July 23, placing the country’s main anti-corruption agencies – the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – under the control of the Prosecutor General, effectively depriving them of the power to independently investigate corruption crimes.

In response to this move, the EU has suspended key financing packages needed for Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and investment projects – the EU part of the extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loan (ERA), guaranteed by profits from frozen Russian assets worth around $20 billion, together with financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.

Financing under another key EU financial assistance programme, the Facility for Ukraine, could also be at risk. However, the EP reported that current EU legislation could prevent the financial aid from being withheld if Ukraine fails to meet its expectations.

Ukraine has failed to complete the necessary work on previous reforms, putting financing under the Facility for Ukraine at risk. However, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko has received a letter warning that a separate decision to stop funding could be taken.

According to the report, the Kiev government expects 18 billion euros from both the Facility for Ukraine and the ERA loans.

So far, the EU has disbursed only 3.7 billion euros under the Facility for Ukraine, out of a planned total of 12.5 billion euros. Under the ERA program, Ukraine has received 8 billion euros out of a total commitment of 18 billion dollars.