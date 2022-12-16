EU leaders on Romania’s Schengen accession in 2023. “We will work tirelessly to make it as soon as possible”

We are doing everything possible so that Romania and Bulgaria can enter the Schengen Area next year. This is the message sent by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the end of the European Council meeting.

“Today we welcome Croatia to the Schengen area, from January 1, 2023. We also had a political debate regarding the accession to the Schengen Area of ​​Bulgaria and Romania, and I want to tell you that I am optimistic that a decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania can be taken in 2023,” said Charles Michel.

“To Romania and Bulgaria I want to say – we fully support you regarding Schengen accession. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure your accession to the Schengen area as early as possible next year,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

On the other hand, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, confirmed that the next time the EU leaders meet, in an extraordinary summit that will be convened for February 9 and 10, they will discuss the delicate topic of migration, a topic on which Austria insisted and for which it blocked the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen.

“Migration was not the main topic today, but we all know that we are faced with an increasing number of people both on the Mediterranean route and on the Balkan route,” declared Charles Michel at the end of the European Council. “Today was the opportunity to reopen the debate on this challenging topic and we will have an in-depth discussion in February,” he added.

President Klaus Iohannis said, after discussions with European leaders on the subject of Schengen, that he is optimistic that the entry process of Romania and Bulgaria will be completed next year, “with a positive result”.

He said that “he was not contradicted” by any of the leaders participating in the discussion. “There is still a way to go. Austria’s vote and the mixed vote from the Netherlands are issues that still need to be resolved, but I have concluded that this time the preparation will be better, deeper and a solution is desired. I I told them that we want a solution during 2023. My expectation is that Romania will enter Schengen with full rights during 2023″, Iohannis added. “We didn’t discuss a concrete calendar, and I don’t think that today is the time to discuss a concrete calendar. Many discussions are needed in the next period,” the president said.