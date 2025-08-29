EU Plans Black Sea Security Hub, Invests in Romania, Bulgaria

The European Union is proposing the creation of a hub for maritime security in the Black Sea to monitor the strategic region and protect critical infrastructure. The measure comes in the context of Russia’s war in Ukraine and growing concerns about the safety of undersea cables and offshore facilities.

The hub is to be established in the short term and “with a sense of priority, due to Russia’s war of aggression,” according to an EU document. It will use contributions from Black Sea littoral states and EU member states to “enhance maritime situational awareness and information sharing, real-time monitoring from space to the seabed, and early warning.”

According to the document, the hub will include monitoring of undersea cables, offshore installations, and operations in the gas and wind energy sectors. Underwater sensors, remotely operated vessels, and surveillance drones will be deployed, Reuters reports.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the hub could also help monitor the maritime component of a future peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Brussels has unveiled a broader strategy for the Black Sea region, which includes investments in transport infrastructure for military use.

The new strategy will allow the region to better transport heavy military equipment, as the Russian threat looms over Eastern Europe, according to Politico. “Security in the Black Sea is also vital for European security,” said Kallas, adding that it is currently undermined by “the Kremlin’s all-out war in Ukraine and hybrid attacks on maritime infrastructure.”

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said the strategy is a response to “geopolitical challenges” in a world where “dependencies are being weaponized.” She emphasized that the Black Sea is “a bridge to the South Caucasus and Central Asia, and a vital artery for trade in energy and food.”

Romania and Bulgaria targeted for military infrastructure investments

Romania and Bulgaria, the EU’s only Black Sea states, will benefit from investments in modernizing ports, railways, and airports to enable the transport of heavy military equipment. “This will help ensure that troops can be where they are needed, when they are needed,” Kallas said.

Earlier, EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas estimated the costs of upgrading transport infrastructure for military purposes at around €75 billion.

The EU is also considering other measures, such as monitoring foreign ownership of ports and other key facilities, developing new energy corridors, transport links, and digital infrastructure, as well as supporting coastal communities in dealing with the damage caused by war and climate change.

Kos added that “around the world, countries are now seeking cooperation with reliable and predictable partners, which the EU represents. Such partnerships will make us collectively safer and create business opportunities for everyone.”

The European Commission stressed that through the new strategy it seeks to strengthen ties with Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.