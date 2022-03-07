POLITICSTOP NEWS

EU states agree on initiating the process of Ukraine’s, Moldova’s and Georgia’s joining the European Union

By Alina Grigoras
The 27 EU member states agreed on Monday to start the process by which Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia will be able to become members of the bloc in the future, following the formal request sent to Brussels by these three countries last week.

According to a Twitter announcement from the French presidency of the EU Council, the 27 member states asked the European Commission on Monday to take the first step in this direction, by drafting a report based on which member states will decide whether to grant candidate status to Ukraine, the Republic Moldova and Georgia.

Last week, Ukraine formally demanded EU membership, followed by Moldova and Georgia, which involved a laborious and lengthy process.

The European Parliament has warned that its resolution in support of Ukraine’s EU accession, voted on Tuesday, does not mean that the accession process has begun or that the country would benefit from any special accession procedure, as some messages from Kyiv.

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for almost 7 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for more than 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

