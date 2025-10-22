The European Commission “takes note of the decision of Romania’s Constitutional Court regarding special pensions” and will later, after the deadline, “assess” whether the PNRR milestone has been “satisfactorily met” to decide on suspending the payment of the corresponding tranche of funds, a spokesperson for the EU executive told StartupCafe.ro.

Among the three PNRR reforms missed by Romania, for which the Government has been granted a grace period until November 28, 2025, is the special pensions reform (milestone 215). The amount suspended until the milestone is satisfactorily achieved is approximately €231 million.

To meet this milestone, the Bolojan government assumed responsibility before Parliament on September 1 for the law modifying the pension system for magistrates. However, on Monday, October 20, Romania’s Constitutional Court rejected the legislation.

“Romania submitted its third payment request on December 15, 2023. This was partially paid on June 10, 2025 (€1.3 billion). In its suspension decision, the Commission noted that six milestones included in the third payment request remained unfulfilled. Among these, milestone 215 concerns the entry into force of the legislative framework to reduce expenditures on special pensions (including judges’ and magistrates’ pensions).

The Commission takes note of the decision of Romania’s Constitutional Court regarding special pensions. Under the RRF Regulation, Romania has until November 28, 2025 (six months) to complete the measures related to the six suspended milestones included in the third payment request. At the end of this period, the Commission will assess whether these milestones have been satisfactorily met. If so, it will lift the suspension and proceed with the payment of the withheld amount,” said a spokesperson for the European Commission.

The Constitutional Court admitted, on Monday, the referral of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) in relation to the Law on Magistrates’ Pensions. The verdict of unconstitutionality was given on extrinsic grounds, which do not concern the aspects of the reform.

The Supreme Court accused, among other things, that “the importance of the service pension in the economy of the principle of judicial independence was once again ignored.”