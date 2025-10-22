European Commission Approves Romania’s Final PNRR Plan

The European Commission approved Romania’s final National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on Wednesday, announced the Minister of European Funds, Dragoş Pîslaru, at a press conference. The new NRRP value is €21.41 billion.

“This is also a moment for good news, too rare lately. Today marks an important day for Romania’s development… A crucial stage in the revision of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan has been completed. The European Commission approved today, at 4:10 PM (16:10), what we hope is the final version of Romania’s PNRR. The document will soon be published on the Commission’s website. The next step is more of a formal approval at the ECOFIN Council in November. After more than three months of intensive work, constructive dialogue, and very difficult negotiations with the European Commission team, we are now on the home stretch toward approval of the PNRR revision,” said Pîslaru.

According to the minister, the new value of Romania’s NRRP is €21.41 billion. “There are two major components, as you know: an investment component, where specific sums are allocated, and an effort-based component. From the start, it’s very important to remember that this renegotiation process was not just a technical one; it was a significant strategic reconstruction through which we transformed a plan that related to a portfolio of over-contracted projects. I remind you that from €28.5 billion, we had €47.4 billion contracted, with many delayed projects, public procurement issues, and unclear components regarding grants and non-reimbursable funds.

Now we have a revised version that is realistic, sustainable, results-oriented, and feasible for implementation by August 31, 2026. After all these adjustments, the final value of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is €21.41 billion, including €13.57 billion in grants and €7.84 billion in loans. We now have a more coherent and realistic plan,” emphasized the minister.

He added that it is very important to understand the structure of payment requests and announced that he will discuss the submission of the fourth request in Brussels on Friday. “So far, we have had three payment requests. The fourth request is underway, and on Friday morning I will meet in Brussels to discuss its submission… The NRRP revision had two objectives. First, the application of Article 21 of the European Regulation, which allows adjustments when objective circumstances arise — which were more than objective in Romania’s case… The other component is plan simplification. I’m happy to confirm that we have removed redundant milestones, clarified indicators to ensure clearer monitoring and predictable implementation. Our goal is clear. In 2025-2026, we face high budget deficit pressure. We need the NRRP funds. Our aim was to reduce pressure on the state budget and deficit, and also to avoid penalties due to delays or unresolved reforms, protecting truly important investments and delivering results to Romanian citizens,” explained Dragoş Pîslaru.

- Advertisement -

The minister also highlighted that high-risk investments have been removed from the NRRP and noted that the €2.7 billion financing for the A7 Moldavia Motorway has been shifted to grants.

“We eliminated high-risk investments, moved 26 solid-progress projects from loans to grants to ensure non-reimbursable funding. The value of these reallocated investments is €5.7 billion. We allocated an additional €254 million for three projects and, importantly, introduced new investments. This includes capitalization of the Investment and Development Bank, acquisition of modern emergency ambulances, and green energy contracts — with an additional €350 million allocated for the energy transition. Remarkably, we managed to shift the A7 motorway financing of €2.17 billion to grants, approved by the European Commission. The ‘Renovation Wave’ program now has a grant component of €1.39 billion and strategic investments in digitalization, administration automation, and government cloud remain intact. Importantly, eight hospitals and 1,200 ambulances remain in the NRRP until August 31,” concluded Pîslaru.

According to the minister, in the fiscal area, a reformulation of the milestones was negotiated, including the reorganization of ANAF, “so that, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, we can have a more efficient fiscal administration and higher revenues.”

“After this IV request, we have two more requests, 5 and 6, probably somewhere in May, and 6, at the end of the implementation period, August 31, 2026. At this point, we have simplified things. From 518 milestones, we are now at 390. So, we have removed over 128 milestones, so that we can really be sure that we can implement the coherent program. I remind you that we have already collected 10.72 billion euros in the revised formula. This means about half of the total allocation of the PNRR (…) The goal is to attract this important difference in money from the PNRR to the budget in the next period. From this point of view, we have almost a certainty that there is no problem of any economic crisis in Romania, because this money is immediately available and together with the money from Cohesion, which we estimate at about 5 billion over a 12-month period, we will have about 15 billion euros that can be absorbed by Romanian economy. Romania is moving forward with a realistic PNRR, which is built on results and brings concrete investments, protects the state budget and contributes fundamentally to the development of the country”, said Dragoş Pîslaru.

He recalled that reforms are a crucial component in the plan and a condition for being able to take all the money.