The European Commission has proposed a surprising increase in Romania’s multiannual EU budget for the 2028–2034 period, allocating €60.2 billion, up from €46.8 billion in the current cycle. This €14 billion boost defies expectations, as a decrease in cohesion funding was anticipated for the next EU budget cycle.

According to the newly published budget proposal, Romania ranks among the top recipients of EU funds. For comparison, Poland is set to receive €123.3 billion, followed by France with €90.1 billion, Spain with €88.1 billion, Italy with €86.6 billion, and Germany with €68.4 billion.

Out of Romania’s total allocation:

€54.6 billion will go toward general funding programs,

€1 billion is earmarked for migration, border protection, and internal security,

€4.6 billion will be dedicated to the Social Climate Fund, aimed at addressing climate-related social impacts.

In the current 2021–2027 multiannual financial framework, Romania was allocated €46.8 billion, of which €15.8 billion was directed toward agriculture.

This budget proposal by the European Commission is not yet final—it must undergo negotiations and receive approval from both EU member states and the European Parliament.