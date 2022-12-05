European Commission: Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria can be full members in Schengen

The European Commission expects that on Thursday, December 8, all 27 members of the Schengen Area will say “yes” to the accession to the free zone of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia. They meet “totally all the requirements”, said the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, on Monday, and the Vice-President for the promotion of the European way of life, Margaritis Schinas, said that the idea that the enlargement implies fewer controls is wrong, this being the argument of the states that -they opposed the accession of the three countries to Schengen.

The Dutch government on Friday gave the green light to the entry of Romania and Croatia into Schengen, but maintained its “firm” opposition and “refuses to accept” Bulgaria joining the free movement area. And the Swedish Parliament voted for Romania’s accession to Schengen, while Austria continues to oppose it.

The European Commission emphasized on Monday that Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia “fully meet all the requirements” to be full members of the Schengen free movement area and it is expected that the 27 will give the green light to their reception on Thursday, despite the fact that some countries oppose it, reports EFE.

The Vice-President for the promotion of the European way of life, Margaritis Schinas, conveyed, in a press conference, to the member states that “doubt” the European Commission’s assessment regarding the eligibility of Bulgaria and Romania in particular to enter Schengen, that their inclusion will “actually lead to more and better controls, not fewer”.

“I think this is a part of the debate that needs to come to light now, that the critical moment of decision is approaching. It is a myth, and it is unfair to project the argument that (…) expansion implies fewer controls. It is about more controls and better controls” from a qualitative point of view,” insisted Schinas.

The vice-president of the European executive responded in this way to the reservations formulated by Austria and Sweden to the accession of Bulgaria and Romania and to the announcement by the Kingdom of the Netherlands that it will block Bulgaria’s accession with a veto, notes EFE. Schinas subscribed “totally” to the statement of the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, who appreciated that the three countries “fully meet” the requirements to join the Schengen area.